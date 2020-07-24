Julia Hansen has been named photo editor at The Missourian.
Hansen is 2020 graduate of the University of Missouri where she had a double major in German Studies and photojournalism.
During her time at Mizzou, Hansen worked as a photographer for the student newspaper, The Maneater, and then joined the Journalism School’s daily newspaper, The Columbia Missourian, where she filled a variety of roles, including staff photographer, photo editor and staff reporter over a two-year span.
Hansen also worked as a freelance photographer for the Midwest Center for Investigative Reporting in the summer of 2019 where she produced a story about migrant farm workers that was also featured by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. She also did a freelance project for the New York Times about W.N.B.A. player Maya Moore’s role in helping Jonathan Irons appeal his prison sentence.
The Omaha, Neb., native’s work has been recognized with several awards. She was part of a team that won first place in the 2019 Associated Press Sports Editors Video contest in Division D.
Hansen edited the photos and video for the project, which featured a University of Missouri student who was getting back into car racing after a crash. She was also part of a team as one of the photo editors that won fifth place in the 2019-2020 Hearst Multimedia Awards for a project on high school football.