A Washington-based developer received approval from the Washington Planning and Zoning Board on Monday to construct two single-family villa-style homes as part of an expansion of Hanover Place.
Kurt Unnerstall, of Unnco Development, is the developer behind the project, which now goes to the city’s Board of Adjustment and Washington City Council for further review. He said construction on the two homes is expected to begin in June and be completed within the year.
In 2015, Unnerstall began developing Hanover Place, an age-specific housing development on the city’s west side near the KC Hall and St. Francis Borgia Regional High School. Construction of the first homes began in 2016 and continued into 2017.
The new homes would be constructed on a new yet-to-be named stub street, which would connect into the existing cul-de-sac. The new street would be 30 feet wide, which Washington’s Community and Economic Development Director Sal Maniaci said meets city code if on-street parking is limited to one side of the street.
Maniaci said the city’s public safety officials also have reviewed the street design and have approved it.
Unnerstall said the homes would only be sold to individuals over the age of 55 and that future homeowners would not be allowed to rent them per homeowner association rules. He pledged during Monday night’s meeting that he would also work with property owners from the nearby Apple Blossom Lane and Lilac Lane to plant shrubs and trees to provide natural greenspace between the houses.
Prior to the board’s vote on Monday, property owners from Apple Blossom Lane and Lilac Lane lined up to speak against the proposed housing development.
Among those speaking against the project were Mike and Cathy Jinkerson, who have lived in their home for 17 years.
“Zoning regulations are required to ensure that you know building one new development doesn’t adversely affect other property owners. This adversely affects not only us but other people as well,” Mike Jinkerson said. “I get the need for development and growth in Washington. I’m not against it at all. I’ve lived here my whole life, and I’ve seen this town grow and prosper, but I have an issue when it starts to affect my home and my property values.”
John and Rebecca Florian, who have lived in their home for six years, also spoke against the new homes.
“Obviously there were reasons that homes in downtown were built so close together, but as people began moving into these areas, they moved in with the expectation that there would be greenspace around their homes, not that the homes would be so close together,” John Florian said. “It is my backyard, and I don’t care for it.”
According to the Florians and Jinkersons, several homeowners in Apple Blossom Lane and Lilac Lane had hoped to purchase the half-acre property from Fran Kampschroeder but were unaware that she was selling it.
“We had hoped to purchase the property to use it as a community garden or just simply a shared greenspace,” Cathy Jinkerson said.
Kampschroeder was the only adjoining property owner to speak in favor of the development.
“They made the right decision,” Unnerstall said after the meeting. “This is a classic case of nobody likes to give up their backyards.”
He said he doesn’t buy into concerns over decreased property values. “They will go up, not down,” Unnerstall said. “The homes we build will be valued at $320,000, while the homes (on Apple Blossom and Lilac lanes) are $250,000 homes.”
The Florians might soon find out whether Unnerstall is correct. Rebecca Florian said the couple purchased their property from a family that was moving from the neighborhood after learning that the initial phase of Hanover Place was going to be constructed. Now she and her husband have discussed moving outside of Washington for the same reason.
“I want to move out to where I won’t have to worry about this, where I’ll have space,” Florian said.
In other business, the board also referred to city council a proposed zoning change for 102 E. Second St., where property owners Bryan Bogue and Tonya Wade plan to convert the main floor apartments into an office space for Mailers Haven, a commercial mailing company based in California that is relocating to Washington. The second-floor apartment will be renovated, according to Bogue.
The pair also plan to add off-street parking for the apartment tenants. The eight employees of the company will use on-street parking.