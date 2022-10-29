Doug Hagedorn shares his vision with Rotarians
Washington Mayor Doug Hagedorn addresses members of the Washington Rotary Club during the civic organization’s meeting on Thursday, Oct. 27 at the KC Hall in Washington.  

 Missourian Photo/Ethan Colbert.

Speaking to members of the Washington Rotary Club on Thursday, Mayor Doug Hagedorn shared his vision for the city’s future but also how he has adjusted to life as the city’s mayor. 

“I’m feeling pretty comfortable in the job now. I certainly don’t know it all, but there’s no formal schooling to learn about city government. You learn through a process of asking questions, making mistakes, and learning from those mistakes,” said Hagedorn, who was elected to his first term six months ago. 