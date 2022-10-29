Speaking to members of the Washington Rotary Club on Thursday, Mayor Doug Hagedorn shared his vision for the city’s future but also how he has adjusted to life as the city’s mayor.
“I’m feeling pretty comfortable in the job now. I certainly don’t know it all, but there’s no formal schooling to learn about city government. You learn through a process of asking questions, making mistakes, and learning from those mistakes,” said Hagedorn, who was elected to his first term six months ago.
His speech, which was described as an informal State of the City address, focused on a variety of topics but also gave time for members of the Rotary Club to ask questions directly of the city’s top elected official. The questions ranged from topics including the uptick in the number of apartment or multi-family housing options in Washington, the proposed homeless shelter on Highway A, the opportunities posed by the new Oldenburg Industrial Park, the work by contractors and subcontractors to determine what can be done to ensure the lights on the Missouri River bridge function as promised, and more.
“I enjoy (question and answer sessions), and I would honestly like to do more of them because I feel like it is a chance for me to really learn about what our residents are concerned about,” Hagedorn said.
Ultimately, Hagedorn said after his remarks that the state of Washington is “really strong” and that his outlook for the city is “very, very positive.”
“Washington is not the sleepy little community that I grew up in and I think that is a wonderful thing,” Hagedorn said. “It is a good time to be in Washington, and quite frankly, I credit that to the city that I inherited. We have a really great staff, all of the volunteers who have bought in to the city’s vision. I see a lot of opportunities for smart growth to happen here and that growth is going to provide more opportunity for all of our citizens to thrive.”
Hagedorn, who has previously said that he would like to see the city grow somewhere between 2-3 percent over the next decade, said population growth is one way to address the shortage of workers in the city’s various industries.
“Going forward we have to grow and we have to do it smartly,” Hagedorn said. “I don’t think any of us want the kind of growth that Wentzville has seen. To me, that is unfettered growth, especially when you have to make a new high school every three or four years. I don’t want that and I don’t think anyone in Washington wants that.”
Wentzville, which has a current population of 44,372 people according to the last census, is now the state’s 15th largest city and has been deemed the “fastest growing city in Missouri” by the U.S. Census Bureau. Wentzville has seen its population skyrocket over the past decades. For example, in 2010 the city had a population of 29,000 people, which is up from the 6,800 people who lived there in 2000. In 1980, fewer than 4,000 people lived in Wentzville.
For comparison, Washington’s current population is 14,500, according to the 2020 census. In 2010, Washington had a population of 13,982, which was a slight increase over the 2000 census that showed there were 13,243 people living in the city. Going back to 1980, Washington had a population of 9,251, according to the census bureau.
Hagedorn said it is logical that Wentzville would “be the next domino to fall” in the St. Louis sprawl, he does think that Washington’s reputation as a desirable place to live is spreading and has been for some time. He said those who have moved to Washington over the past several years have “enriched the community.”
Hagedorn, a retired airline pilot who worked almost exclusively in international flight routes, said he would frequently meet with passengers who would say they had heard of Washington or who had been to the community.
“That shows that we are living in a continually shrinking world and that good news travels fast,” Hagedorn said. “It also shows that the connections we make are more important than ever before.”
Hagedorn touted the recent America in Bloom Symposium as an example of Washington’s virtues.
“That was a way cool day, a magical day,” said Hagedorn, who said he appreciated the chance to see the city through a visitor’s perspective.
“I find it very easy to be a cheerleader for Washington, because we have so many good things going on,” Hagedorn said.
To prepare for the growth he and others would like to see, Hagedorn said they are focused on updating and improving the city’s infrastructure.
The infrastructure projects completed this year and next will help lay the foundation for future growth, he said.
“Washington needs to grow,” Hagedorn said. “We need to grow because that growth is the fuel our local economy needs to stay vibrant. ... A lot of people in this town — and not just Rotarians — believe in Washington and want it to grow. We just need to do it smartly.”
As the city’s population continues to grow, Hagedorn said the city will be able to expand central services, such as hiring more police officers, and to grow the city’s park system.
“I’d like to have more parks now, but right now our parks people are so busy maintaining what we have already,” Hagedorn told Rotarians. The city’s park system includes more than 18 different parks and over 500 acres.
Hagedorn also discussed the investments that the Hoffmann Family of Companies have announced for Augusta and Washington. The company, which was previously led by Washington natives David and Jerri Hoffmann, is investing more than $150 million into the region.
Hagedorn said the city recently met with the company’s representatives to discuss their proposal to construct a helipad on property adjacent to the Washington Regional Airport. The company would like to offer sight-seeing tours from the helipad.
“We meet with them and expressed our concerns, but also shared what our longterm goals are,” Hagedorn said. “And if their goals and our goals as a city match up, then I would be a fool to not take it into consideration and to at least listen to what they had to say. They are presenting an opportunity to the city that has never been there before. They could help us grow the airport and ultimately the city.”