State Rep. Aaron Griesheimer, R-Washington, was appointed to the Missouri Consolidated Health Care Plan, or MCHCP.
Speaker of the House Elijah Haahr selected Griesheimer as a trustee to fill a position which was recently vacated by Rep. David Wood (R-Versailles).
Wood is term limited and recently named the director of the children’s division at the Department of Social Services.
“I’m truly pleased and honored that the Speaker has confidence in me to fill this important position,” Griesheimer said. “MCHCP plays an important role in the lives of over 100,000 members, including our state workers and retirees. I’m happy to lend my expertise to this venture.”
MCHCP determines the health care plans for most of Missouri’s state employees. It is guided under the direction of a 13-member board of trustees. Trustees include other lawmakers, active employees and a retiree, Sarah Steelman, as the director of the Office of Administration, and Dr. Randall Williams, the Director of the Department of Health and Senior Services.
Prior to his legislative duties, Griesheimer was the director of client relations at Steamboat Financial Group in Washington.