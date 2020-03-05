As part of the Marbach am Neckar-Washington sister city partnership, four students from Germany are here visiting and experiencing American culture for the first time.
This sister-city program was started 30 years ago and each year has welcomed groups of students who get a taste of what living in the United States and more specifically, Washington is like. A larger group of students will visit this spring.
They are also placed in internships where they shadow a local business and learn about the profession.
Each student visiting is placed with a host family in the Washington area where they live during their stay.
Karen Straatmann, who oversees the program, explained that the only cost the Marbach visitors are responsible for is their airfare to and from Germany.
German students Julius Ziegner, Anna Theresa Ramsauer, Felix Ederle and Luis Auroches arrived Saturday, Feb. 22, and will stay in the area for two weeks.
This year’s group ranges in age from 15 to 16 and all attend Friedrich-Schiller Gymnasium in Germany.
Julius Ziegner
Ziegner, whose host family is Kenneth and Chantel Unnerstall, what has been the most notable so far is the food.
“I have really enjoyed the food here, that has to be my favorite thing,” he said.
For Ziegner’s internship, he is shadowing Dr. Dan Smith’s veterinary practice, Animal Hospital of Washington.
“I have learned through the experience I do not want to be a vet,” Ziegner explained. “But my time there has been really good.”
Anna Theresa Ramsauer
Ramsauer, who is staying with Kyle and Michelle Gildehaus, said her favorite thing has been the time she has spent with her host family.
“Spending time with my host family has been amazing,” Ramsauer said. “They took me to a basketball game, which was a lot of fun. I had never experienced that before.”
During her two weeks here, Ramsauer is interning/shadowing at the Animal Care Clinic of Dr. James Hale.
“The time at the veterinary clinic is something I have truly enjoyed,” Ramsauer said.
Felix Ederle
Ederle, whose hosts are Jerry and Peggy Poepsel, has enjoyed visiting different sites.
The Poepsels made sure to include the iconic St. Louis Gateway Arch as part of Ederle’s experience here.
“What I have liked the most is seeing the Arch and going up in it,” he said.
Ederle said he’s enjoying his internship at KLPW Radio.
“The radio station has been a good experience,” he said. “I got to be on the air once and that was really neat.”
Luis Auroches
During Auroches’ time in Washington, he is staying with host family Matt and Marlin Heidmann, and taking classes at the Four Rivers Career Center in IT and graphic design.
Auroches said he has really enjoyed the time he has spent here and learning about American culture.
“It is really nice here,” he said.
Auroches said his favorite part of learning about American culture has been the food he has tried.
Importance
With this year being the 30th anniversary of the Marbach-Washington partnership, Mayor Sandy Lucy explained the importance she feels the partnership brings.
“This great opportunity to learn more about different cultures is so important,” Lucy said. “It gives us the opportunity to learn about not only our differences with others but our similarities.”
The mayor said what is must interesting for her about the students from Marbach is learning about them personally, their families and high school experience.
Lucy commented that she is always impressed by the well-rounded and enthusiastic students who come each year, and this year’s group did not disappoint.
The Marbach visitors will return home this Saturday, March, 7.