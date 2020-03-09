Flooding is likely this spring.
Washington Emergency Management Director Mark Skornia said forecasts call for a wet spring and rising floodwaters.
Skornia told the city council Monday night at a workshop that data calls for an above average risk for flooding for the Washington area. That’s the bad news.
The good news, he said, is the flooding falls in the minor to moderate range instead of the major range.
According to the data, he said the Mississippi River is expected to have more flooding problems than the Missouri River.
The flooding predictions are based on a number of factors. A big one, obviously, is rain.
Skornia said 2019 and early 2020 have been wet with above average rainfall. The frequent rainstorms had increased the amount of moisture in the soil.
The soil is so saturated, he said, rain is basically just “falling off.” In August, a heavy rainstorm of 3.29 inches raised the river about 4 feet.
A December rainstorm of 2-plus inches raised the river about 8 feet because the water had nowhere to go.
Skornia added the March-May predictions call for more rain.
“We expect a lot of flooding,” he said.
The flood predictions also are based on what’s happening upstream. Skornia said there’s been a lot of snow at the start of the Missouri River. Once that melts, it has to go somewhere and that’s down the river.
“It’s pretty obvious we’re going to get minor flooding,” Skornia said.
Public Works Director John Nilges said the flooding could impact some projects near the riverfront like the rebuilding of the eastern portion of the Rotary Riverfront Trail. Nigles said other things could be impacted like asphalt prices. He said the flooding last year led to a shortage of dry sand available.
Since flooding impacting sand, Nilges said the ripple effects could lead to higher prices for materials.