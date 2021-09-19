A crowd of 100-plus people gathered at 7962 Highway KK, at the intersection with Sunny Road, for the dedication of Fire Station 6, which was opened by the Washington Fire Department July 31 in conjunction with the Washington Community Fire Protection District.
The dedication came about five and a half years after residents voted to form the fire protection district and about five years after the tax, which paid for the station, was passed.
The 3,600-square-foot facility broke ground Dec. 2, 2020, and sits on 2 acres of land that were donated by Charles and Dorothy Eckelkamp.
Sieve Contractors was named the general contractor for the project that totaled $800,000.
