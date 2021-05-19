One person was transferred by Washington EMS to Mercy Hospital Washington to be treated for burns after a camper caught fire near the intersection of South Point Road and North Goodes Mill Road May 19 in Washington.
The Washington Fire Department responded to the scene around 12:30 p.m.
The fire is believed to have been caused by an electrical short as the owner was making repairs to the vehicle, according to Washington Fire Chief Tim Frankenberg. The camper did have two propane tanks, one of which relieved its contents during the fire.
Frankenberg said the department had the fire under control in the first five minutes upon arriving at the scene.