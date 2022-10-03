The Washington Fire Department responded to a small fire at Howmet Aerospace in Washington early Monday afternoon.
All employees were forced to evacuate, but Washington Fire Chief Tim Frankenberg said there were no injuries.
“There was an electrical fault on one of their circuits,” Frankenberg said. “That caused combustion in one of their machines.”
From there the fire spread some, but never rose to the level of a full structure fire.
“The primary processing material they use over at Howmet is titanium,” Frankenberg said. “It’s a very fine wool-like substance and some electrical sparks fell into that material and it caught fire.”
Frankenberg said that Howmet Aerospace had the fire mostly put out by the time firefighters arrived. It took 20 minutes for them to arrive, he said.
Frankenberg said he doesn’t know how much property damage occurred, but said that the facility managers told him it would likely take about a week to get the machine that caught on fire back in operation.
He explained that his department deals with more of these types of fires than most fire departments.
“We’re unusual here in Washington,” he said. “We have a lot of industry so we probably see more industrial fires than most departments.”
