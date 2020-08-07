A free fireworks show will close the abbreviated Washington Town & Country Fair Saturday night.
The show is scheduled to begin between 9 and 9:30 p.m. and the fireworks will be shot off from the soccer fields.
The fireworks are in honor of former fair board member Jim Tyler, who lost his battle with cancer 10 years ago.
The fireworks show is sponsored by American Electric and Data and the Tyler family.
There is no designated viewing area for the fireworks, and the show is expected to last 30 minutes.