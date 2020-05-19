A request to rezone Elijah McLean’s was postponed Monday night until a June city council meeting.
The owners of the Front Street landmark in Washington applied for the zoning change to move from C-2 general commercial to C-3 downtown commercial. Last week, the Washington Planning and Zoning Commission voted to reject the change.
With the plan board’s vote, a super majority of the city council is needed to approve the change. That vote never took place.
Sal Maniaci, city community and economic development director, said the applicant requested to postpone the request. In the interim, the city and the applicant will meet to discuss the plan.
EM Investors, LLC, applied for the zoning change for the property located at 600 W. Front St. and one of the main reasons cited was parking. At the plan board meeting, representatives of Elijah McLean’s said the plan was to add a building to the site.
Adding a structure to the site would increase the parking requirements in the C-2 zoning, according to the city code. Maniaci said for every 50 feet of reception space added, one parking spot would have to be added.
Mark Vincent, representing the applicant, said the plans were to not alter the site too much by adding additional parking spaces. Instead, the applicant proposed adding parking around the property.
Maniaci said the C-3 district is “intended for the downtown” area of town and designed to prevent historical buildings from being torn down.
Because of the way Downtown Washington is set up, off-street parking is not a requirement for the C-3 district. The only way to create parking in the downtown area is to remove buildings — something the city wants to avoid.
Maniaci said in this case, the allowed uses in the two districts are mostly the same. The difference is parking. He said there is enough parking on the property for the current C-2 indoor activities, but that could change if a new structure is added.
Maniaci told the city’s historic preservation commission Monday night that the owners’ requests for additional parking around the site really had nothing to do with the zoning change. In fact, he noted that the plan could move forward without a rezoning.
If the developers presented a plan with less parking than required by city could, it could apply for a variance with the board of adjustment.
At the council meeting, City Administrator Darren Lamb said the city has set up meetings with the applicant to discuss the plans to address the parking. He said the plan is to explore other solutions related to zoning.
The council approved the request to postpone. Maniaci said it would likely return to the agenda for the June 15 council meeting.