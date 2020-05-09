Elijah McClean’s is seeking a rezoning.
The Washington landmark located at 600 W. Front St. has applied to rezone its property from C-2 general commercial to C-3 downtown commercial.
The request is the lone item on the agenda for the first Washington Planning and Zoning Commission meeting since March 9. The meeting will be held Monday, May 11, at 7 p.m. in the socially distanced city council chambers.
According to the packet sent to commission members, the C-3 downtown district is a less restrictive zoning district intended for the downtown district. The city says the district is intended to “encourage the repurpose of historical properties and to continue to allow historically mixed uses with zero-lot lines because of so many properties with shared walls.”
The district also does not have a requirement for off-street parking.