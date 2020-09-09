Trail lovers may be able to enjoy the East Riverfront Trail this month, according to Parks and Recreation Director Wayne Dunker.
Dunker gave an update on the trail at the park board meeting Wednesday, Sept. 2.
With paving work completed last Friday, Dunker said the remaining portion of the trail restoration project will be reinstalling the eight memorial benches on the trail.
“The goal is to get it open in the next couple of weeks,” Dunker said. “We will still have some work to do after it opens with grading and grass seed, but it’s all stuff that can be done while the trail is open.”
Construction on the trail is about two weeks ahead of schedule because the paving contractor, N.B. West Contracting Co. of Pacific, was able to fit the project in late last month, Dunker said.
If the trail opens in two weeks, it will be right on track with Public Works Director John Nilges’ goal of a September opening.
Nilges confirmed the city is targeting a mid-September opening.
Park board members expressed their gratitude for the city’s hard work to get the trail reopened.
“A big thank you to everyone involved from all the different departments on behalf of the park (board), because everyone has been working really hard,” said Tessie Steffens, park board member.
There is a possibility that there will be a grand reopening/ribbon cutting for the trail but no official plans have been made, Dunker said.