The east portion of the riverfront trail has been inaccessible to parkgoers since 2016, but signs point to it being available for use this fall.
Public Works Director John Nilges said before the trail can be repaved for pedestrian use, the rock causeway in the river has to be removed and water levels have prevented that so far.
“MoDOT and the city of Washington made an agreement with MoDOT’s contractor, Alberici Constructors Inc., allowing them to build a causeway to build the bridge,” Nilges said. “And they have to remove the rock causeway before any work to the trail can begin.”
He said that in order for the causeway to be removed, the river elevation had to be approximately eight feet on the Washington gauge, which it has not been.
“There have been little windows, but we have not seen the river drop that low in quite some time,” Nilges said. “The reason being that the Missouri River basin has been holding so much water over the last two years because of water released from dams in the Dakotas.”
Nilges added the hot, dry month of July is the window everyone has been waiting for to get this project done.
“Now that we are in summertime, and we haven’t seen a lot of rain or water being released, the river has dropped to a level where Alberici was able to take the rock out of the river,” Nilges said.
The removal of rock from the river was expected to be completed Friday and will serve a new purpose. Some of the rock removed from the river is being used to repair a washout area on the east portion of the riverfront trail that is approximately 1,000 feet from the new bridge, Nilges said. The remaining rock will be placed by the Waste Water Treatment Plant in Washington.
Once the rock is removed, the east portion of the trail will be repaved. Nilges said the city will go out to bid this month for asphalt repaving and hopes to have council approval for the contractor in early August.
“In the meantime, we will be prepping the site and preparing it so when the contractor is ready the trail can be paved,” Nilges said.
Nilges said the best-case scenario is that the trail can be reopened this fall.