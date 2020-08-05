Progress on the east portion of the riverfront trail in Downtown Washington has been faster than expected, said City of Washington Public Works Director John Nilges.
The rock debris from the causeway has been removed from the river, and Alberici Constructors Inc., the bridge contractor, is completing the final grading, with a completion date expected in a couple of weeks, Nilges said.
He said the washout area on the trail that is approximately 1,000 feet from the new bridge also has been repaired. The city also has removed some dead trees to prepare for the restoration of the trail.
The Washington Planning and Engineering Department went out for bid for asphalt repaving last month, and Nilges brought his recommendation to the Washington City Council Monday, Aug. 3, for approval.
The project is still on track to be open in early to mid-fall, Nilges said.