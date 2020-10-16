The city of Washington and MRC Recycling will host an E-Cycle Collection Event Saturday, Oct. 17, at the fairgrounds swine pavilion.
The event will be from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Items that can be dropped include: computer and components, office equipment, communication equipment, electronic equipment, microwaves, toaster ovens, phones and vacuum cleaners.
There will be a charge for other electronics. Those items include: CRT monitors at $5; CRT televisions, 26 inches or less at $30; and CRT televisions, 27 inches or greater at $50.
Big screen televisions and projection televisions are $50 and LCD plasma televisions are $20.
Any Freon containing unity will be $10.
All appliances such as washer, dryers and refrigerators, can be dropped off at the city of Washington Recycle Center at 400 Recycle Drive, during its normal hours of operations.