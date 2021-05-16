A male driver turning eastbound onto West Fifth Street lost control, hitting a residence.
The Washington Police Department, Washington Ambulance District and the Washington Fire Department all responded to the scene around 4:30 p.m.
The Ford Mustang was traveling southbound on Stafford Street before turning east onto West Fifth Street.
The driver then lost control, hitting a utility pole and then a residence at 512 West Fifth Street before coming to a stop.
Slight damage was caused to both the residence and the utility pole. The driver did not sustain any injuries. There were no other passengers in the vehicle.
The driver was taken into custody by the Washington Police Department. Charges have not yet been filed.