NOC Technology/Wash PC’s building has been hit not once, but twice by the same driver this year.
The most recent accident happened Tuesday, July 14, at 6:38 p.m. after Wade Hinds, 42, Washington, parked his car, a 2012 Chevrolet Volt, at 901 E. Sixth St., according to a police report.
When Hinds exited the vehicle, the car began rolling back, according to Detective Sgt. Steve Sitzes, Washington Police Department. Hinds attempted to stop the vehicle by opening the driver side door and was dragged by the vehicle, Sitzes said. The vehicle then traveled down the driveway, crossing the street and hit the entrance of NOC Technologies, 902 E. Sixth St., he said.
Sitzes said Hinds had minor injuries and refused medical treatment. There was some damage at the rear of the car but the tech business bore the brunt of the damage.
Jon Lober, vice president of NOC Technology, said no one was in the building at the time of the accident.
Lober said the accident this week follows another earlier this year that caused less damage and involved thesame person.
“His car has hit our building twice in the last eight months,” Lober said. “The first time his car hit the corner of our building, which was close to where the car hit this time.”
Lober said the company closed for one day following the accident this week, and installed a temporary wall where the damage occurred.
Lober said there will be a little bit of a wait before the building can be repaired.
“We are working closely with the insurance company to see when the building can be repaired,” Lober said. “Right now, we are thinking there is about $50,000 to $70,000 in damages.”