Downtown Washington Inc. has been designated as a 2020 Accredited Main Street America program.
Accredited status is Main Street America’s top tier of recognition and signifies a demonstrated commitment to comprehensive commercial district revitalization and proven track record of successfully applying the Main Street Approach.
“We are proud to recognize this year’s 860 nationally Accredited Main Street America programs that have dedicated themselves to strengthening their communities,” said Patrice Frey, president/CEO of the National Main Street Center.
These Accredited Main Street programs have proven to be powerful engines for revitalization by sparking impressive economic returns and preserving the character of their communities. During these challenging times, these Main Street programs will be key to bringing economic vitality back to commercial districts and improving quality of life during the recovery process.”
In 2019 alone, $6.45 billion of public and private reinvestment was generated, 6,466 net new businesses were opened, 32,316 net new were jobs created, and 10,412 buildings were rehabilitated in Main Street America communities.
Downtown Washington, Inc’s performance is evaluated by Missouri Main Street Connection, which works in partnership with Main Street America to identify the local programs that meet 10 rigorous performance standards.
Evaluation criteria determines the communities that are building comprehensive and sustainable revitalization efforts and include standards such as fostering strong public-private partnerships, documenting programmatic progress, and actively preserving historic buildings.
Downtown Washington Inc., formerly a merchant’s committee since the late 1950s, was formed in 1989 when the city of Washington was selected as one of the first five pilot communities for the Missouri Main Street Program.
Downtown Washington Inc. has maintained its status as a Missouri Main Street Program and as a National Main Street Community to this day.
Downtown Washington, Inc. organizes Art Fair & Winefest, BBQ, Bikes & Blues, Sunset on the Riverfront, Fall Festival of the Arts & Crafts, Chili Cook-Off, Farm to Table, and other events.
Downtown Washington Inc’s mission is “to promote an attractive and financially stable downtown while preserving our historic resources and enriching the community.”
The downtown team is led by Tyler King, executive director, Event and Promotion Specialist Cassidy Lowery, Assistant Event and Promotion Specialist Nicole Oermann, and CPU Specialist Micheline Canter.