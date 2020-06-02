Downtown Washington Inc. is gearing up to host a number of events in June and July.
The 11th annual Clean Up Day will be held Saturday, June 20, from 8 a.m. to noon in the historic district.
The downtown group is seeking volunteers of all ages to help keep Washington beautiful, said Tyler King, executive director.
Volunteers will help pick up trash, paint, weed and do other light maintenance.
Church groups, families and teens are all welcome. King said children are welcome with adult supervision.
Volunteers are asked to meet at the downtown post office at Second and Lafayette streets at 8 a.m. Doughnuts from Schulte’s will be provided to the workers.
To sign up to volunteer email events@downtownwashmo.org or call 636-239-1743.
Sunset
Downtown Washington Inc. will host its first Sunset on the Riverfront event of the season Thursday, June 25, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Rennick Riverfront Park.
The free concert series usually kicks off in May, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
King said people can enjoy live music, food and friends in the park. Different food vendors, volunteer bartenders and bands are featured each month.
Art Fair & Winefest
Also postponed due to the virus was the annual Art Fair & Winefest, the downtown group’s signature event drawing thousands of guests from across the region.
This year’s event has been rescheduled for July 10-12 at the and around the Main and Elm streets parking lot. This is the 39th year for the festival.
Cassidy Lowery, events and promotion specialist, said there will be live music, vendors and a full food court all weekend long, along with wine from 10 Missouri wineries.
The wine tasting will again take place under the Farmers’ Market pavilion and wine will be sold by the glass and bottle all weekend long.
“This is a tasting opportunity like no other, with a wide variety of wines to sample and learn about,” Lowery said.
Sip and Savor Sunday, an event which participating wineries are paired with area restaurants for a specialized food and wine tasting, will again be offered.
For more information on any of the events, visit www.downtownwashmo.org.
The pandemic also forced Downtown Washington Inc. to cancel its Washmo BBQ, Bikes & Blues festival in April.
King said the nonprofit organization will continue to work hard to host the events the community enjoys.
“Through all of the difficult decisions we are faced with, we remain committed to Washington and will continue to strive toward our purpose — to promote an attractive and financially stable downtown while preserving our historic resources and enriching the community,” he said.