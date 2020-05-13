In 2016, the city approved a deal to raze a building at 316 Lafayette St. Since the building was removed, the city has been using the empty lot for parking.
Now that lot will be paved.
At its May 4 meeting, the Washington City Council approved a deal with KJU, Inc. to do an asphalt overlay of the lot at Lafayette and Fourth Street.
“Finally — we’re finally getting this parking lot paved,” said Public Works Director John Nilges.
The previous building was razed more than two years ago, Nilges said. The city has been waiting to get a deal in place to pave the area to make it a permanent lot.
The deal will cost the city $28,140. A separate project, labeled as Project B, will cost $4,100.
Nilges said the second project was requested by the law firm in the historic Jasper Building. The firm piggybacked on the city’s bid in order to get some work finished that it has been seeking to get done.
“They had a portion that they would like to get done as well,” Nilges said. “In order to get that done, we kind of had to marry the two projects.”
The city is only responsible for its share of the work.
Nilges said the city tried to tie into a bigger project last summer, but didn’t get bidders. The city decided to rebid the work this spring and received two bids.
In addition to KJU, Dale Schlitt Contracting bid $29,400 for the city’s share of the work.
The budget for the work was $25,000. The project is being funded out of the city’s downtown TIF budget.
The lot will have an asphalt overlay and concrete steps in order to access the parking lot in front of the public safety building. The city will remove the bushes and complete all final grading, seeding, strawing and parking stall striping.
Depot Painting
The council also approved a bid to paint the old depot building in Downtown Washington on Front Street.
The deal will pay S-K Contractors LLC $15,534 for the work.
Parks and Recreation Director Wayne Dunker said the city had $110,000 budgeted for its Front Street properties, including the old depot and the Waterworks building.
The city has paused its Waterworks renovation plan while it searches for a new tenant for the building. It is, however, moving forward with its plan to repaint the depot.
Dunker said it’s been a while since the building was painted and is in need of some work. The contract calls for $12,743 for the painting and a $2,800 contingency in case any unforeseen problems arise.
The council, using the historic preservation commissions guidelines, selected a color pallet of gray, white and navy for the building.