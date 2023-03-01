It will be a celebration 100 years in the making — or at least that is what Washington city leaders are hoping.
Washington City Administrator Darren Lamb announced last week that a committee has been formed to begin preparing for the centennial anniversary of Washington City Hall, which was officially dedicated on Oct. 13, 1923, when John J. Ernst served as the city’s mayor.
The centennial committee includes: Lamb, Doug Hagedorn, mayor; Marlin Heidmann and Eileen Krummel, both city administration staff; Carolyn Witt, historic preservation commission member; Katie Dieckhaus, Washington Historical Society executive director; Tyler King, Downtown Washington Inc. executive director; Emily Underdown Hopkins, Washington Area Chamber of Commerce tourism director; Mary Kleekamp, Washington High School assistant principal; and John Patke, of Patke Restoration.
“They are still in the early stages of planning,” Lamb said. The committee has selected May 4 for the celebration, which Lamb said will likely include tours of the building and the opening of a time capsule placed in the cornerstone of the building’s northeast corner. According to information from the Washington Historical Society, a “tin receptacle” was placed in the center containing local papers and written messages to the coming generation of Washington residents.
“We wanted to go ahead and get the date out there, so everybody can circle it on their calendars,” Lamb said.