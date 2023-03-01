Washington City Hall
Missourian Photo/Julia Hansen.

It will be a celebration 100 years in the making — or at least that is what Washington city leaders are hoping. 

Washington City Administrator Darren Lamb announced last week that a committee has been formed to begin preparing for the centennial anniversary of Washington City Hall, which was officially dedicated on Oct. 13, 1923, when John J. Ernst served as the city’s mayor. 