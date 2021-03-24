Five candidates are hoping to take the Washington City Council seat currently held by Ward 1 Councilman Nick Obermark, who decided not to seek reelection.
The five candidates are: Duane Reed, Tessie Steffens, Louis Swoboda, Dan Contarini and Justin C. Fuse. All of the candidates except Swoboda agreed to be interviewed by The Missourian.
The city council election is April 6, and absentee voting is underway through the Franklin County Clerk’s office.
Reed, 60, is a retired St. Louis construction worker and first-time city council candidate.
“I’ve done my fair share of asking questions. ... I guess I see that now is the time where, if you’re going to keep asking questions, then you better get into the game or get out of the game. I decided to get into (the) game,” he said.
Reed, who is involved with the Hummingbird Club and the Washington Boat Club, said he has been encouraged by the response his campaign has received by the residents of the city’s First Ward, which stretches from Jefferson Street east to Highway 47 and onward to the intersection of Highway 100 and East Fifth Street. The landmarks of the ward are Mercy Hospital Washington, Burger Park, Optimist Park, McLaughlin Field and Krog Memorial Park.
Feeling equally as proud of her campaign rollout is Tessie Steffens, 68, a former member of the Washington City Council who represented the city’s Second Ward in the 1990s and early 2000s.
Steffens, a retired teacher, is eschewing a door-to-door campaign out of concerns about COVID-19 and instead calling residents, mailing postcards to every home in the ward and using social media to promote her candidacy.
A longtime member of the city’s park board and the Mercy Hospital Washington auxiliary and a Washington in Bloom volunteer, Steffens said her multifaceted experiences are her strength.
“I have the time, the energy and the willingness to serve my ward and work for the betterment of the city,” Steffens said. If elected, Steffens would be the second woman on the city council. Gretchen Pettet, who represents the city’s Fourth Ward, is the other female member on the city council.
Retired police officer Dan Contarini, 67, spent 19 years with the Washington Police Department as a full-time police officer. He also has worked as a reserve officer and the department’s chaplain. He served on the Washington School Board for 12 years, including two years as president and three as vice-president.
“Ever since I moved here, I’ve just always been serving this community,” said Contarini, who has been considering running for city council “for years.”
Fuse, 35, said he too has been mulling a city council run for several years. “Over the years, I’ve had people tell me that I should be a councilman,” said Fuse, a lieutenant with the city’s fire company.
A 2004 graduate of Washington High School, Fuse said he knows some might discredit his campaign because of his youth but said he feels the city needs “some younger blood” in city government. “I think it is good for the city to have some younger feedback from a different generation.”
Fuse has worked with the fire company for 16 years and is the chaplain with Elks Lodge 1559.
As with the other contested council races, the city’s decision to implement a now-lifted mask ordinance is proving a defining issue for the candidates. Only Steffens said she would have voted yes if she had been a member of the council.
“It is one of the primary roles of government to provide for public safety. I feel the masks did not take away people’s rights but were a public safety measure,” Steffens said. “The science is showing that the masks have helped slow the pandemic down.”
Reed said he was undecided on how he would have voted and wonders whether “given hindsight, if we would have acted sooner, would the health care workers and the hospital not become overwhelmed.”
Contarini and Fuse said they would have voted against the ordinance.
“We could have always done one later after the county’s expired, but the city didn’t need to put an ordinance on top of the county’s,” Contarini said, adding he respects business owners’ rights to require them.
Fuse said he was frustrated by Obermark’s vote in favor of the ordinance after he voted against it earlier. Obermark has said the death of 13-year-old Peyton Baumgarth made him reconsider.
“As a firefighter, you know that it is not about how you feel but doing what you know is best for everybody. ... So changing your vote like that is not a good thing. ... As a matter of principle, you shouldn’t. We represent our constituents, and we should vote the way they want us to vote,” Fuse said.
Fuse also joined First Ward candidate Mike Johns and Second Ward candidate Kari Klenke in saying the council doesn’t have enough debate and discussion on issues.
“Are we supposed to believe (the city council members) really know that much about city engineering or the fire department? Police or parks? Or do they just see it as this department wants this money and don’t ask questions?” Fuse said.
Fuse also echoed Johns and Klenke’s belief that “city hall has a spending problem” and said the city should focus on building up its cash reserves. A “conservative spender,” Fuse said the city doesn’t need to spend money for future growth and can “keep growing at a steady pace and be successful without all of the bells and whistles.”
Reed, Steffens and Contarini said city leaders are financially responsible, with Contarini saying Washington residents “get a good bang for their buck” from the city government in exchange for essential city services and that too much cash reserves could be a detriment.
“Some think the size of your cash reserve is a gauge of how well your city is run. In my opinion, we shouldn’t be collecting people’s tax dollars to just build up a big reserve. That doesn’t help anybody,” Reed said.
Citing her past experience on the city council, Steffens said, “There are lots of things that you don’t know until you get involved in the politics of city government. I think our current mayor and council have been very concerned as to where the money goes and ensuring it is spent on the needs facing the city.”
Reed agreed, saying, “I’ve got a lot of things in the past that I didn’t care for the way the city spent money, but that was my personal belief. I recognize that just because I personally didn’t like it doesn’t mean it wasn’t a good thing for the city.”
On issues such as growing the city’s tourism industry and exploring ways to help small businesses recover from COVID-19, the candidates largely agree. They also agree the city needs to continue private investment in downtown Washington. Reed said Washington will benefit from the Hoffmann Family of Companies investment of $100 million in Augusta.
“We may have a paddle boat here someday if the Hoffmanns do as well in Augusta as they plan. I think a paddle boat bringing people to downtown would be great, especially for the economic outlook,” Reed said.
Steffens agreed, saying downtown has transformed since her first introduction to the city in the 1970s. (Since then) “our downtown has become very young, vibrant and energetic. I think there is more that we can do as a city to help, but I think we are on the right step.”
Steffens said the city could improve its affordable housing options, especially for young families or young professionals, like the development of the former International Shoe Factory building into loft-style apartments and the Locust Valley subdivision.
Contarini said the development in downtown is a credit to the work of Downtown Washington Inc. and the Historic Preservation Commission that “stepped in and helped keep these buildings from being demolished.” He said the city could do more to promote the city’s riverfront.
“A lot of river towns don’t have a riverfront like ours,” Contarini said, praising the city for creating additional parking and sidewalks along Front Street.
Fuse said he too was pleased to see downtown “prospering on its own.”
“We have some great entrepreneurs here who are doing a heck of a job and making our downtown what it is,” Fuse said.
The candidates differ on whether to court large manufacturing companies to the city’s industrial park. Steffens said the city should continue to balance supporting existing Washington businesses with recruiting others. Contarini and Reed said the city should only recruit outside the region “on a very limited extent.”
“I’ve seen communities who have done all kinds of things to attract businesses and then got burned,” Contarini said. “Sometimes the deals and concessions you have to make to attract a large company are simply just not worth it.”
Fuse said although he supports economic development efforts, he is hesitant to attract companies that might be “detrimental” to small businesses.”
“If we don’t really have a small business here that would be negatively impacted, then why not go after it?” he said. “We have the industrial park for a reason, right?”