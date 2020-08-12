The Washington Town & Country Fair Blue Ribbon Livestock Auction drew about 150 bidders to the Elks banquet hall while another 40 bidders logged on to place bids in the fair’s first virtual auction.
The coronavirus pandemic forced a redesign of the five-hour event, which was held Saturday, Aug. 8.
Since there were multiple ways to view the auction, it was hard to tell exactly how many people watched this year, said Jennifer Giesike, president/CEO of the Washington Area Chamber of Commerce and manager of the fair.
Amanda Griesheimer, marketing director for the chamber, reported there were 1,200 views of the auction that was livestreamed on YouTube.
The livestock auction typically draws 1,000 bidders, exhibitors, family members and spectators at the Washington Fairgrounds and is a highlight of the fair, which was canceled this year.
The auction this year featured about the same number of animals as last year, with 57 steers, 14 lambs, nine dairy cows and 144 hogs sold, but brought in just $290,325 in total revenue compared with $491,625 in revenue last year. The total revenue breakdown by animal this year was hogs, $138,175; steers, $125,200; lambs, $14,600; and dairy, $12,350. Hogs sold for an average of $3.45 a pound; dairy sold for an average of $1,372.22 a head; steers sold for an average of $1.73 a pound; and lambs sold for an average of $7.95 a pound.
Still, the 2020 auction produced a record breaker, with the 287-pound grand champion hog, shown by Evelyn Bryson, selling for $7,500, or $26.13 a pound, to Larry Bryson.
Mya Rode’s reserve champion hog sold for $1,500 to Dolan Relators.
Inaya Chishti’s reserve grand champion steer was this year’s top seller and was sold for $3,900, with the grand champion steer, shown by Ashley Knibb, being sold for $3,500. Both animals were purchased by Striving for Excellence. The grand champion lamb, shown by Alina Cottrell, sold for $3,250 to Striving for Excellence. Grant Cottrell’s reserve champion lamb sold for $2,250 to Bill Cottrell.
Blake Vedder’s grand champion dairy cow sold for $2,000 to Striving for Excellence, and the reserve champion dairy cow, shown by Brady Vedder, sold for $1,850 to Strubberg Accounting.
“We have received a lot of comments from exhibitors, parents and buyers about how well everything went and how grateful they were that we were still able to have the auction for the kids,” Giesike said.
She said planning the auction was a learning experience. “It provided a great opportunity for us to use the full capability of our auction software, which would not have been possible during the normal fair,” Gieske said. “Now that we have been through the process, it will be easier to use for future years should we decide to continue with that option.”
She said another positive to the redesigned livestock show and auction was the opportunity it gave fair board members and staff to gain a better understanding of how each operates.