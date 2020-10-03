The Washington City Council is not expected to resume discussions on a possible citywide mask mandate or other COVID-19 restrictions at Monday’s meeting. Instead, the council is expected to vote on a resolution to change the name of Circle Drive.
The street’s original name traces back to the 1800s when the street was used as a horse racing track for the Washington Town & Country Fair, according to Washington Historical Society Director Marc Houseman.
Following Monday night’s meeting and the vote by the council, the street is expected to be renamed Aquatic Circle Drive, which will be the new city pool’s address.
City Administrator Darren Lamb told The Missourian, if the resolution is approved on Monday, the city has to wait four weeks before an ordinance will be brought to the council to change the street’s name.
He said there are no addresses on Circle Drive that would be affected by the changing of the street’s name.
The topic of changing Circle Drive’s name came after Parks and Recreation Director Wayne Dunker brought it to the park board for discussion.
“Since the street is no longer a circle and we are building a new pool, the thought process is that now would be a good time to change the name if desired,” Dunker said in an email to the park board in August.
Park board members discussed the name change at its meeting in September and voted unanimously to bring the suggestion of Aquatic Circle Drive to the council.
Other business on Monday’s agenda includes establishing the salary for the city administrator and amending the 2021 budget for the city.
The council meeting will be held at 7 p.m. in the council chamber at city hall, located at 405 Jefferson St. Masks are required for those attending the meeting.