The city of Washington is set to finalize a deal for a new swimming pool.
The council is scheduled to meet Monday, June 1. On the agenda is a contract between the city and Westport Pools for the construction of a new aquatics complex.
The council meeting will start at 7 p.m. A workshop to discuss other issues will precede the meeting at 6 p.m.
Westport Pools was the top choice of the city’s park board, aquatics complex committee, city staff and the council. Westport’s plan was estimated to be right around the city’s $4 million budget for the project.
The project is being funded from the city’s half-cent capital improvement sales tax — the pool project was one of the city’s big promises to voters when the tax was put up to a vote in 2018.
City Administrator Darren Lamb said for every sales tax cycle, there’s a big ticket item. He said the city should move forward with that project in order to keep its promise to voters. Other smaller projects may get pushed back and into a new sales tax year.
The Westport plan utilizes the footprint of the existing Agnes Nolting Aquatics Complex, but flips the entrance.
Instead of visitors parking near the current bathhouse, the new entrance would be near the current leisure pool. The flip is intended to solve the city’s issues with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).
The current bathhouse is accessible from the upper parking lot west of High Street and north of Circle Drive. Guests then have to go down stairs to access the pool. Eliminating the stairs, or at least making it ADA compliant, was a goal of the project.
The new entrance would be surrounded by a new parking lot. Guests would then enter from a new 4,200-square-foot building.
The new building, which would be located south of the current auditorium, would feature changing rooms, restrooms, staff rooms and concessions.
From the main entrance, guests would walk right into the pool area and be greeted by the zero entry leisure pool. The leisure pool would have multiple features.
One area would be designated for tanning in shallow water. Another area would feature a water slide. Volleyball and baseball games could take place in a third area.
In addition to the leisure pool, Westport proposed a six-lane competition pool. Each lane would be 25 meters.
The competition pool would run parallel to the current bathhouse. The competition pool area also has features like a rock wall and a rope swing.
A splash pad area near the main entrance building also is on the plans.
If the contract is approved Monday night, work can begin right away. The city is not opening the current facility this year.
Westport told the city it could start demolition as early as June 1. Westport said the project could be wrapped up by April 2021.
Also on the agenda Monday night is an ordinance setting the tourism tax rate in the city. The tax must be approved by the council each year. It has been set at the 5 percent maximum since 2007.
Another ordinance will, if passed, allow the city to hire an owner’s representative for a new project. Lamb said the city is looking at a new fiber internet project and wants some outside help.
The council also is expected to discuss a change to the city flag.