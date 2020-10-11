Circle Drive in Washington is one step closer to being renamed after Monday night’s city council meeting.
The Washington City Council voted to pass a resolution to change the name of Circle Drive to Aquatic Circle Drive.
“Circle Drive was in reference to when the street went all the way around the park (which has since been closed off) and we have not had a circle in quite a while,” City Administrator Darren Lamb said. “It was the park board’s recommendation to rename it to Aquatic Circle Drive.”
Lamb informed the council that after the resolution was passed it would be posted in The Missourian for four weeks before it is brought back to them for final approval.
“The address change should not affect anything other than city property,” Lamb said. “The pool building will be the only building that we are aware of that will have an address under this new (street) name.”
The council voted unanimously to pass the resolution.
The street’s original name traces back to the 1800s when the street was used as a horse racing track for the Washington Town & Country Fair, according to Washington Historical Society Director Marc Houseman.
The topic of changing Circle Drive’s name came after Parks and Recreation Director Wayne Dunker brought it to the park board for discussion.
“Since the street is no longer a circle and we are building a new pool, the thought process is that now would be a good time to change the name if desired,” Dunker said in an email to the park board in August.
Park board members discussed the name change at their meeting in September and voted unanimously to bring the suggestion of Aquatic Circle Drive to the council.