A decision on a rezoning for a proposed apartment complex at the old International Shoe Factory in Washington will have to wait a few more days.
The Washington City Council hosted a public hearing Tuesday night on a rezoning request for the old shoe factory. No decision was made because a resolution relating to the request was not on the agenda.
City Attorney Mark Piontek said because the rezoning involved a planned development, a resolution also is needed. Piontek said the rezoning and resolution couldn’t be split up at separate meetings and had to be done the same night.
With only the rezoning on the agenda, the city council couldn’t move the plan forward. Instead, the council voted to postpone the request to its March 2 meeting.
Rezoning Plan
Developer Ed Schmelz is seeking to change the zoning from M-2 heavy industrial to PD-R planned residential for the old shoe factory, located at 700 W. Second St.
The property is located on Second Street between Rand and Johnson streets. It is currently owned by Eckelkamp Enterprises, LLC.
Sal Maniaci, community and economic development director, said the rezoning request covers almost two city blocks. He said the proposed zoning district is relatively new for the city, but is intended for projects like this one where a building is already in place.
The city has been looking for some kind of development for the old factory for years. Maniaci said the shoe factory wound down operations between 1959 and 1961. He said it was used as storage until 1964, but has been vacant since then based on the city’s research.
The proposed apartment complex would renovate the existing one-, two- and three-story structures on the site. Four smaller structures that were not part of the original building and used for storage would be demolished to make way for parking.
A total of 85 units are planned. Of those, 50 would be two-bedroom units and 35 would be one-bedroom units.
Schmelz said the plans call for two studio apartments that would rent out for $595 a month. The one-bedroom, one-bathroom units would rent out for $765 a month.
The two-bedroom, two-bathroom units would rent for $975 a month while the two-bedroom, one-bathroom units would rent for $925 a month.
The units would range in size from 610 square feet to 1,012 square feet.
Parking Questions
Maniaci said there are two main reasons why the property needed to be zoned PD-R in order for this project to work — parking and density.
For parking, the proposed plan does not meet the city’s standards. Maniaci said city code requires all apartments to allot two parking spaces per unit.
The proposed plan by Schmelz has 128 off-street parking spots and 25 on-street spots. Added up, that only gets the project to 1.8 spots per unit.
In order to maximize parking, Maniaci said the city is proposing the on-street parking along Rand and Second streets be striped for parking stalls. He said lines prevent people from parking irregularly and boxing out other cars.
The city does not want striping along Johnson Street because it’s deemed to be too narrow to encourage street parking near the building.
Schmelz said the parking would be adequate because 41 percent of the units would be one-bed units. He said about 20 percent of those would have just one car.
Assuming all the units were rented, and all the two-bedrooms had two cars, Schmelz said there would be enough parking if 20 percent of the one-bed units had just one car.
Schmelz told the council Tuesday night many other communities have a 1.5 spot for unit requirement and his plan fits that without even including the on-street parking.
“I feel very, very strongly that, even without street parking, we have enough parking to make this work,” Schmelz said.
Maniaci pointed out the American Planning Association’s national parking standards recommend 1.5 parking spaces for single-bedroom apartments. He said under the APA standard, the project would need 153 spaces — exactly what is proposed.
A number of residents raised concerns about the parking plan.
Seemingly all neighbors said they were excited about the possible development, but were worried about the influx of cars.
The residents were told, based on city ordinance, any vehicle parked in front of someone else’s house after 10 p.m. must be registered to the address. Police can enforce the issue if necessary.
Maniaci said residents moving into the apartment complex would be made aware of this rule.
Tim Buddemeyer, who lives near the site, said he hopes the parking fears would be similar to the Camp Street bridge objections. Years ago neighbors objected to a plan to build a new bridge along Camp Street for fear of an increase in traffic.
The bridge was eventually built and opened in 2015 with few problems reported.
Density
The other reason for a planned district is the density. Based on the city’s multi-family zoning district, the developer would be required to have a density of 3,000 square feet per unit.
Maniaci said that requirement is mostly for new developments that start with a clean slate. This project has an existing structure and changing the density would make the project “not compatible to the market.”
Maniaci said he supports the proposed 1,727 square foot per unit density as proposed.
Decision
City staff didn’t realize the request couldn’t be voted on until after the public hearing was closed.
After the council was informed a vote couldn’t take place, the members voted to postpone the request until the next meeting. Piontek said a new public hearing will not be needed.
Maniaci said the resolution and rezoning request would both be placed on the agenda for the council to vote on.