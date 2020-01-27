The Washington City Council approved two ordinance Tuesday night that wrapped up a multi-year review of its city code.
City Clerk Mary Trentmann said for the past two years a city consultant has been reviewing the city code. She said the review was long overdue.
Trentmann said the complete city code is supposed to be reviewed and updated every 10 to 15 years, but the city hadn’t done it since 1992.
Trentmann called the project two years in the making.
A consultant was hired to fully review the code. Trentmann said some of it was just cleaning up verbiage. She some portions of the code had repeated sentences.
Other changes were to comply with changes with the state statutes. The goal was to not have any conflicts between the city code and the state statute.
The cleanup also removed some older portions of the code that was deemed no longer relevant. For example, the consultant found an outdated requirement that the police chief was supposed to have control of the temperature in the council chambers.
As of Feb. 1 when the changes take effect, the temperature is no longer under Police Chief Ed Menefee’s jurisdiction. He joked Tuesday that he wanted to change it one more time while he still had the power.
The changes were reviewed by department heads before it was sent to the council. The changes to the planning and zoning portion of the code book were sent to the city’s plan board for review.
At the Jan. 13 meeting, the Washington Planning and Zoning Commission approved the changes. At the meeting, Sal Maniaci, city community and economic development director, called the change the “simplest code modification we’ve ever had.”
Because the planning and zoning section of code was updated in 2017, Maniaci said there wasn’t much that needed to be changed by the plan board. Other changes impacting other areas of the city will be discussed at the council level, he said.
In the section on who can make Board of Adjustment appeals, the consultant said a change was needed to align with state law.
In section 89.100, the consultant added one change. Now the code says an appeal to the Board of Adjustment “may be taken by any person aggrieved, by any neighborhood organization as defined in section 32.015 representing such person.”
Previously, a neighborhood had not been included in the code.
Maniaci also said the consultant recommended adding the word “due” in a part of the code.
The council voted unanimously to accept the plan board’s recommendation. It also voted unanimously to accept Trentmann’s recommendation and approved the other proposed changes.