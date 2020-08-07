A sister-brother duo proved to be a winning force at the 2020 Washington Town & Country Fair Market Lamb Show Thursday.
Alina Cottrell, 10, Krakow 4-H, took home grand champion for her 143-pound lamb, Herbie.
“I thought I might win ... Just a little bit,” she said. “My favorite part competing was getting grand.”
Grant Cottrell, 12, Krakow 4-H, received grand reserve for his 140-lamb, Stitch.
This year’s judge was Mike Carey. In all, 14 blue-ribbon lambs were shown in two classes, ranging in weight from 107 pounds to 143 pounds.
Alina Cottrell and Jenna Van Booven, Krakow 4-H, were winners in each of their classes.
Grant Cottrell received the junior showmanship, and Karson Eads, New Haven 4-H, took home the senior showmanship award.