Washington officials are monitoring the ongoing coronavirus situation.
City Administrator Darren Lamb said the city is actively taking part in meetings with Franklin County officials. Earlier this week, the county started regular meetings that will include updates, plan reviews and adaptation for prevention and if needed containment of the virus.
Franklin County Emergency Management Director Abe Cook and Health Department Director Angie Hittson were present for the meetings.
Lamb said the city also been taking part in regular conference calls with Gov. Mike Parson.
The city is scheduled to meet Monday morning to discuss internal procedures for handling the virus. Monday night, at the city council meeting, Washington Emergency Management Director Mark Skornia is scheduled to provide an update on the city’s preparation.
The council meeting is set for Monday, March 16, at 7 p.m.
So far one confirmed case of COVID-19 has been found in St. Louis County. A second presumed positive was announced Thursday afternoon in Greene County.
There were confirmed cases in Franklin County as of Friday afternoon.
Nationwide, different groups have been monitoring the viral outbreak. The response has been changing rapidly.
Several states with multiple cases are limiting gatherings of large crowds. Professional sports leagues began talking about hosting games in empty arenas. By Wednesday night, the National Basketball Association paused its season after Rudy Gobert, a player on the Utah Jazz, tested positive for COVID-19.
The next day major sports leagues, including Major League Baseball and the National Hockey League, postponed their seasons indefinitely.
Additional information on coronavirus and its effects on Franklin County can be found on the county health department’s Facebook page at facebook.com/FranklinCountyHealthDepartment.
Annexation
In addition to a discussion on coronavirus, the city council is scheduled to have a public hearing on a voluntary annexation of the Meadowlake Farm subdivision.
The city’s planning and zoning commission Monday night recommended welcoming the neighborhood into the city.
The council is set to vote on a preannexation agreement following the hearing. Sal Maniaci, community and economic development director, said a formal vote on the project will take place at an April council meeting.
The city and the subdivision have talked for years about annexation, but nothing ever happened. Most recently, in 2014, voters denied a request to have the subdivision annexed into the city.
Recent talks, however, have proved fruitful. Lamb said 100 percent of the lots signed on this time. He credited the homeowners with working with the city to get the deal done.
At a council meeting in February, Public Works Director John Nilges said Meadowlake’s current septic system needs to be taken offline. In order to do that, it needs a new system to hook into. That’s where the city comes in.
At the Feb. 18 meeting, the city entered into an agreement with UNNCO Development Corp., Big Elm, LLC, and Little Elm, LLC. The agreements will allow for a sewer line extension project. Nilges said the sewer line would be extended west from the Autumn Leaf subdivision to Meadowlake.
If the annexation is approved, Nilges said the deal requires the city to have the project done in 90 days. Meadowlake homeowners would pay for the cost of closing their current system.
The city also maintains water rights for the subdivision. Right now the residents are served by Krakow Water District No. 1.
Nilges said the annexation agreement states the city will provide service within six months. He said the city can purchase the water from the water district, but will eventually run a line to the subdivision.
Other Items
The council also is set to approve the purchase of a 2-ton truck with snowplow attachments.
Two ordinances regarding airport hangar leases also will be discussed. One is KJC Aircraft Services LLC and the other with Washington Aviation, Inc.
An ordinance selling a lot in the Heidmann Industrial Park also is up for review The Washington Planning and Zoning Commission supported a lot sale to the Noah’s Arc Foundation Monday night.
On Monday night, the plan board reviewed a plan to sell Lot 18 to the foundation instead. Lot 18 is located off Vossbrink and Michels drives in the industrial park and near Riechers’ Truck Body & Equipment Co.
The Washington 353 Redevelopment Corporation backed selling Lot 18 in the park to Noah’s Arc Foundation last week. The deal would void the prior transaction involving Lot 12.
Earlier this year, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) issued a license to the Noah’s Arc Foundation for medical marijuana-infused products manufacturing.