Construction for the new playground at the Main Park in Washington has begun according to Parks and Recreation Director Wayne Dunker.
Dunker reported that construction on the park began last week.
“Workers began, bringing in dirt and started grading the site,” Dunker said.
He added that equipment for the new playground is expected to arrive at some point during the week of April 6.
The equipment installation for the playground is expected to be completed by June 1, “weather permitting,” Dunker said.
That completion date does not include the landscaping portion of the project, which will be completed later this year.
Funding for playground improvements came from the half-cent capital improvement sales tax. The budget for the playground is $250,000.
The equipment from the Minnesota-based Landscape Structures cost $224,769.
The purchase price includes installation, rubber surfacing and freight. The remaining $25,231 budgeted for the project will be used to remove the old equipment, grade the site, add a rock base and make improvements to the curbs, sidewalks and landscaping.
The new playground will be placed near the existing pavilion behind the current playground area.
This new playground will replace the two existing playgrounds at the Main Park. Once the new playground is completed, the existing ones will be taken down.