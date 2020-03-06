The choirs of St. Francis Borgia Parish will offer a devotional concert, “The Way of the Cross,” Sunday, March 22, at 3 p.m. at the church at the corner of Main and Cedar streets in Downtown Washington.
Admission is free.
The concert, which is about 75 minutes long, is based on the Stations of the Cross, a traditional Catholic devotion that follows Jesus on the road to Calvary.
There are 14 stations or stops along the way.
“Although it is Catholic in its roots, we have found that Christians of all denominations are moved by this presentation,” said Katie Alexander, choir director.
The choir has offered this concert every year since 1996 — in their home parish every other year and, on alternate years, in various parishes, including St. Ann’s in Clover Bottom, the Notre Dame Mother House in St. Louis, St. Ignatius of Loyola in Concord Hill, St. Patrick’s Church in Rolla, St. George Church in Hermann and St. Alban Roe in Wildwood.
The choir also has recorded the concert. A CD package including 16 songs with narration and a 20-page devotional booklet will be available for sale after the concerts for $10.
The narration, written by former choir director Paige Byrne Shortal, is also used as a guide in the chapels at Washington’s Mercy Clinic and Mercy Hospital.
The concert will be interpreted for the deaf.
“Over the years we have worked with fabulous interpreters for the deaf,” Alexander explained. “Karen Peters and Corinne Glaus will be signing this year. Their work is a lovely, graceful addition and both deaf and hearing members of the congregation enjoy their work.”
The choir is accompanied by pianist Lucy Tobben. Featured instrumentalist for this concert will be violinist Gina Gruhn Leeker.
This year the parish children’s choir will participate on several songs and as readers and candle bearers.
Fred Haddox and Paige Byrne Shortal will provide the narration.
For more information, contact Alexander at 314-324-3331 or kathleen.e.alexander@gmail.com.