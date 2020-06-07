Readers nearly doubled the page count in the “One More Page” Community Reading Challenge during May, putting the project at 22.7 percent of its goal.
The Missourian and the Community Literacy Foundation initiated the project in March. Three months in, readers from 13 area towns (and a few beyond) have logged 227,128 pages.
The goal of the project is for readers in the local towns served by The Missourian to log the number of pages they read to reach a combined community goal of at least 1 million pages by the end of 2020. Those pages can be newspapers, books and magazines.
A progress update in this issue shares the breakdown of the more than 479 entries by age. For the third month, readers 19 and under lead the reading.
Readers also may identify an organization. Fifteen schools were represented in the reading with Our Lady of Lourdes continuing its lead, followed by Clark-Vitt, Campbellton, Beaufort and Washington Middle School rounding out the top five.
Fiction is the most popular genre overall, but The Missourian newspaper is still the top read.
Readers can log the pages they read in several places including online at emissourian.com/onemorepage, communityliteracyfoundation.org and neighborhoodreads.com.
Readers who keep a paper reading log should include their first name, age, town and, if they want, what they read, when submitting by mail to the Community Literacy Foundation, 401 Lafayette St., Washington, MO 63090.
Clubs, churches and businesses all are invited to tag themselves in individual reporting. To date, readers have affiliated with 23 organizations, primarily schools, but also service groups, churches, libraries and businesses.
Anyone with questions on the One More Page community reading challenge can reach out to Dawn Kitchell at kitchelld@emissourian.com or 636-390-9673. The next page progress update will be published in the July 4-5 issue of The Missourian.