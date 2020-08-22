By Kristen Dragotto
Washington is hot for coffee. At least that’s what two Washington coffee shops are banking on as they expand their operations.
Exit 11, which launched its sit-down coffee shop on Jefferson Street in 2015, added a drive-thru nearby in 2018, expanded with a drive-thru in Union earlier this year, and is now opening its third location in the Cinema 1 Plus parking lot.
Owners Angela Garland and husband, Scott, say more locations are in the works. “We are working with a private entity to create a franchise model test run,” she said. “The plan is for a family to open up a location in St. Louis, as if it were a franchise, and see if Exit 11 is franchisable.”
Meanwhile, Scudder and Co. Coffee on Main is planning to expand its operations with a drive-thru on east Fifth Street, with a tentative opening set for next year. Owner Jerry Scudder has not disclosed the address for the new location, but said he has purchased a building and expects to spend $100,000 on renovations.
Angela Garland said Exit 11’s new drive-thru location in Union on Denmark Road, which opened in March, has thrived despite the pandemic, proving the demand for coffee is still strong.
The company’s third location, in the cinema parking lot at 1900 Phoenix Center Drive, will be housed in a 24-foot trailer and feature a double drive-thru like its locations on Jefferson and in Union. Plans call for it to open in mid-October.
Angela Garland declined to disclose how much the expansion will cost, but said the projected revenue is estimated to be five to seven times expenses. She added that all the company’s drive-thru store launches are self-funded.
Angela Garland gave no date for the St. Louis location’s opening, but said they are looking to place it in the Shrewsbury/South St. Louis County area.
She said the test franchise will have to overcome some obstacles on the menu side, which includes breakfast items. “We use local eggs, organic pears and potatoes, we buy from Williams Brothers Meat and local farmers,” she said. “We have to see if we couldduplicate that across the country.
“My husband and I wanted to create something that a young couple or a semi-retired couple or a family could do,” Garland said. “The intent is to create something they could do, and that is their own little business.”