The freight building and train caboose on Front Street in Downtown Washington will be getting a facelift this year.
Washington Parks and Recreation Director Wayne Dunker told the park board Wednesday night meeting that improvements have been “hot topic” for him since last June when a complaint was received about the condition of the caboose.
The complaint, according to Dunker, had to do with condition of the caboose’s interior which had trash in it and old wooden brochure racks that prevented people from seeing through it.
That issue had been addressed, he said, but the area could use a little more work.
“I had originally thought of tinting the windows of the caboose, which is what other cities have done with theirs (referencing Hermann),” Dunker said. “The individual who made the complaint had a valid point that children really enjoy the area.”
With that in mind, Dunker decided in lieu of tinting the windows, the area would be updated. The city will pay for the project from a portion of the funds from the Waterworks building renovation that is no longer taking place.
“The freight building and caboose will receive a fresh coat of paint and be spruced up a bit,” he said.
Dunker said landscaping blocks on the walkways surrounding the area were leveled out this winter.
Thinking long-term, Dunker brought up the area’s potential for this year’s holiday season.
“When we leveled out the walkways we did install an electrical conduit,” he said. “Next holiday season I would like to have some lights put up in the area.”
Dunker added there is potential for opening up the caboose for events, like when Santa comes in on Amtrak.
“If the logistics are worked out we could possibly have Santa take pictures with children from inside the caboose,” Dunker said.
The project to paint the freight building and caboose is expected to take place later this year.