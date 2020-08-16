The Washington City Council will meet not just once, but twice this upcoming week.
In addition to holding its regular meeting Monday in the council chambers at city hall at 7 p.m., the council will hold a special meeting Wednesday at the KC Hall at 6 p.m.
The special meeting is being held to discuss the possibility of a mask mandate in the city.
The meeting will allow for public comment, though those who wish to speak at the meeting must register beforehand. Those interested may sign up no later than five minutes prior to the meeting’s start by signing the official log at the door, which will be posted at 4:30 p.m. the day of the meeting.
Another option allows interested parties to email their information to the city clerk by 3 p.m. Wednesday.
Each speaker will be allowed up to two minutes to address the council.
Masks will be required for all persons attending the city’s public meetings and will be made available to the general public if necessary.
Chairs will be placed at an appropriate distance to observe recommended precautions against the spread of COVID-19.
“The city wants to provide a safe environment for the citizenry to attend an important meeting,” a press release from the city said.
Monday’s regular meeting will include a public hearing on the proposed rezoning of two properties on East Second Street from R-3 Multi-Family Residential to C-3 Central Commercial District.
Additional ordinances on the agenda include a sale contract with B&M Metro Properties LLC, amendments regarding city code on parking, a bid for repair on a track loader, a contract with Missouri and Hotshot Asphalt LLC for the 2020 parking lot asphalt overlay project and two proposed boundary adjustments.