The Washington City Council voted unanimously Monday in favor of its first water rate increase since 2011.
City Engineer John Nilges reported the change would increase the average residential utility bill from $50.24 to $54.56 per month. That price includes sewer and trash rates. The new rates will go into effect Oct. 1.
“We have the lowest water rate in a community of our size in the state of Missouri,” Nilges said. “This proposal still keeps us in the top five lowest.”
Nilges said a $215,000 increase in annual water revenues would be needed to make the budget break even within eight years, and that would be without the city taking on the cost of adding any system improvements.
The change approved by the council Monday will generate an additional $365,000 in revenue each year.
“We also have to have some dollars available to improve the system,” Nilges said. “It is a perfect time to do that because we are essentially in the second round of the transportation sales tax improvement for streets that sunsets in 2030 and was approved in 2006. Every 14-ish years you start looking at those streets again. We’re right smack dab in that. This hopefully will allow us to move out those water lines. Now’s probably the time. They’re 60-70 years old. Switch water lines and pave the street.”
The plan includes an annual price index escalator that will adjust future water rates automatically each October.
“We didn’t have the escalator in there before, so hopefully that takes care of that problem, and we won’t have to take a look at these all the time, or at least every eight years,” City Administrator Darren Lamb said.
Under the new rates, each customer will receive a $7 monthly service charge.
The rate for the first 16,667 gallons used will be $2.25 per 1,000 gallons or fraction thereof. Beyond that use, the cost will drop to $1.55.
The average residential customer uses an estimated 4,293 gallons per month and pays $12.34 per month for water under the current rate. Under the new rate, that usage would cost $16.66 per month.
In a larger scale example, a 500,000-gallon-per-month industrial user would see their bill increase $60.77 per month.