The city of Washington’s Parks and Recreation Department is on track to have an 18-hole disc golf course at Burger Park this fall.
Wayne Dunker, parks and recreation director, said the 18-hole course is expected to be completed by the end of the month with the addition of the back nine holes.
The disc course has been an ongoing project since 2017. The first nine holes were completed and opened to the public last fall, with funding from the Washington Elks Club and Washington Lions Club, who secured roughly $20,000 used for purchasing baskets, signs, concrete for the tee boxes and landscaping.
Dunker said the installation of the back nine holes is expected to cost the city $6,000.
He said Gateway Disc Sports LLC is excavating the property and will be installing the baskets.
The 18-hole course will still need a little work after the baskets are finished, according to Dunker, but the course will still be playable.
“Concrete t-pads will need to be poured at each of the holes for the entire course,” Dunker said, adding there is no set date for that portion of the project to be completed.
Dunker said there is no plan to install a bridge to connect the two sides of the course, which is currently divided by a creek. Instead players will cross the creek using existing rocks and boulders.
The disc golf course has been on the department’s agenda for this year, and a request for a fall disc golf tournament by the Lions Club helped push the project forward.
Disc golf is played with a Frisbee or other plastic flying disc and a pre-installed metal basket, which is attached to a pole and has chains to trap the disc inside. Players throw discs with a variety of grips and hand movements to try to sink the disk into the basket in as few tries as possible. Some holes have bushes, hills or water to increase the difficulty just like standard golf.
Disc golf’s popularity has exploded in recent years. There are nearly 70 disc golf courses within a 50-mile radius of Washington, according to dgcoursereview.com. The Professional Disc Golf association, which counted around 30,500 members in 2016, now boasts 53,500 members. There are also thousands more who play the sport but are not members. It has grown even more common during the pandemic because it is easy to play while following social distancing guidelines.