Waste Connections has been selected by Washington staff to take over trash collection for city customers.
Public Works Director John Nilges made the recommendation to hire the Bridgeton-based company to the city council Tuesday night at a solid waste workshop. The recommendation was based on bids received by the city and a review of potential vendors.
No action was taken Tuesday night to award a contract to Waste Connections. Nilges said he wanted to give the council time to review all the information and he expects an ordinance will be up for vote at a February council meeting.
The city received four bids for the trash hauling. The bidders were Grace Hauling ($1,116,780 per year), Meridan ($1,182,294 per year), Waste Connections ($1,833,855.92 per year) and Republic ($1,299,820.92 per year).
After checking references and existing services, Nilges said the city staff’s preference was Waste Connections. Meridian ranked second.
Under the proposed deal, bills for customers will not change. In fact, the rate will be locked in for five years.
Waste Connections handles collection for the cities of Union, St. Clair, Pacific and others in the St. Louis area.
Recycling Costs
The city currently collects its own solid waste and recycling. In recent months, the city has been looking to change that.
Nilges pointed to recycling as the main reason for the switch. He said from the city’s point of view, it’s a labor-intensive operation that runs at a deficit.
The city picks up recycling from customers and also operates a recycling center. City employees have to hand sort everything that’s collected.
A recent downturn in the value of recyclables has made the venture costly, Nilges said. The city is having trouble finding buyers for the recycling or getting a much reduced rate.
Right now the recycling program is subsidized by the landfill and trash collections. By contracting out with an outside vendor, Nilges said the city would be able to greatly reduce the recycling deficit.
Nilges said with the proposed deal with Waste Connections, the city would be able to reduce the deficit enough to help pay to close the final cell at the landfill in 2025.
By reducing recycling costs by having another handler, the city would actually have $1.6 million needed to close off the final landfill cell.
Questions Answered
Nilges attempted to answer a series of questions about the proposed switch.
The first question was related to routes and days. Nilges said Waste Connections has no plan to change anything regarding pickup.
He said after handling it for a while, it’s possible some routes could be combined. Initially, the only change for customers would be a different truck would come.
The schedule would change for holidays and snow days. Waste Connections does not do double runs like the city for holidays. For a Monday holiday, trash collection would shift one day to Tuesday. Tuesday collection would then be on Wednesday and so on.
City Administrator Darren Lamb said this is because Waste Connections can, and will, work Saturdays.
The Saturday option also could lead to more weather days. Councilman Joe Holtmeier pointed out the city has only had two weather days for trash collection ever. Lamb said that might not be something to brag about because the conditions on some days likely were poor.
Lamb said it’s probably safer for everyone if the trash crews take a few snow days.
If the switch is approved, new trash cans would not need to be purchased. New recycling bins will be needed.
Nilges said Waste Connections plans to give every city customer a 64-gallon wheeled cart. The carts will be picked up every other week.
The carts have to be used for recycling. That can include cardboard for the first time for the city.
Nilges said the carts will not cost extra and everyone will receive one. He said the hope is for residents to use the carts.
Nilges said more recycling means less trash goes to the landfill and that is a benefit for the city-owned landfill.
Apartment complexes also will have the option to get larger dumpsters under the plan.
Nilges said the city still will have big trash week twice a year. As a bonus, residents can contact Waste Connections at any time to schedule a big trash pickup.
If approved, the switch would take place in the early summer. Nilges said Waste Connections is ready to go.
Other Changes
The switch to a private hauler likely would lead to changes at the city’s recycling center.
Nilges said with every customer having the option for curbside pickup, and with Waste Connections able to pick up cardboard, the recycling center’s usage may change.
Nilges said it’s possible the hand-sorting at the center could be retired. He said crews may be moved away from the center and instead single stream recycling dumpsters could be placed inside dumpsters at the center.
The city currently has 8.5 employees working on the trash collection. Nilges said the plan is to move those employees around to different departments.
The city is looking at the streets, water/wastewater and parks departments for options. Lamb said there are already a few openings that haven’t been filled in anticipation of employees needing to be shuffled around.
Nilges said the goal is to put employees in a position where “they can continue to succeed.”