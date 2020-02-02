The city of Washington has reached a settlement with a construction company in an attempt to close out a Schulze Industrial Park stormwater improvement project.
The city council recently approved a confidential settlement with Pangea Inc. Sal Maniaci, community and economic development director, said the city and Pangea went back and forth and finally reached an agreement.
The city will pay $166,725.72 to close out the deal. The city already had paid $53,234.28 for the work.
The city had been withholding payment and was trying to determine the amount the contract will be adjusted because of issues with the project. The project was scheduled to be completed March 31, 2018, but did not hit the target date.
The city was making necessary stormwater improvements to the industrial park through a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG). The CDBG was approved by the Missouri Department of Economic Development (DED).
The project included filling a retention pond on Frick’s property and then building a new retention area.
During construction, the city said Pangea did not construct swales at the new dam at the right height. The swales were 1 foot lower than designed by Washington Engineering and Architecture.
The concrete swales are shallow channels designed to manage water runoff, filter pollutants, and increase rainwater infiltration. The discrepancy was noticed by Washington Engineering and Architecture.
The swales had to be torn out and reconstructed. The city withheld its final payment because of the issues.
City Administrator Darren Lamb said the city is done working with Pangea on the project and will assume any work that is left at the site.
Councilman Nick Obermark had one issue with the agreement. He said there was a clause where the two parties are not allowed to disparage each other.
Obermark wondered what would happen if another city called Washington wanting a reference on Pangea. Lamb said the city will follow the contract. He said the contract prevents the city from speaking ill of Pangea. However, the city can reference that the project ended in litigation.
Maniaci and Lamb said the state of Missouri is aware of the issue.
Maniaci pointed out that Pangea was the lowest bidder for the project by a significant amount. He said there were no known issues with the firm and it was approved by the state. He said even with the issues, the project still came in under the other bids.
With the project settled, Maniaci said the city will now turn its attention to the state to close out the CDBG.