The city of Washington’s first year managing the Washington Regional Airport was a success.
City Administrator Darren Lamb called the transition from a third-party management system to a city-managed airport “smooth.” For him, it was a highlight of 2019.
“I think one of the things we were proud of is we took over management of the airport,” he said. “For close to 20 years Washington Aviation did an incredible job managing it for the city. When we started looking at renewing the contract, we started asking internally if we could do this ourselves. We thought there would be enough significant savings that we could go ahead and manage it.”
The city took over management March 1. The airport is located in Warren County off Highway 47.
The city took several steps to take over airport management from Washington Aviation in recent years. Washington Aviation had been operating the airport since 1997.
Since 2013, the city has contracted with Washington Aviation for fixed rate operator services at the cost of $4,250 per month. The city also has paid Washington Aviation $3,620 monthly for lawn mowing at the airport.
In 2018, Lamb said the city had lost an average of $34,000 annually over the past 10 years at the airport.
“I think the city felt, for a long time, that it would be in better hands if we had a third party go ahead and manage it,” he said. “There’s something to that, but we just saw there was substantial savings to us to go ahead and do it — why wouldn’t we do this.”
Lamb said there were very few issues in the first year of operation.
“I remember talking to a couple of hangar renters that we met with at the beginning and there were a couple of minor, minor issues that we dealt with,” he said. “We took it over and addressed those and it’s been going well.”
A big reason things went smoothly during the transition was because it really wasn’t a transition. The city hired the previous airport manager, Kevin Hellmann, and two part-time employees.
Lamb said hiring Hellmann to keep running things was really a key to the whole deal.
“Once we had him, it was like a slam dunk,” he said.
There are 36 hangars in three buildings at the Washington airport. There is a waiting list consisting of more than 15 plane owners who would like space at the airport.
That space isn’t likely to come in 2020, but progress is being made to build additional hangars.
After the completion of the new Highway 47 bridge over the Missouri River, the contractor has been required to remove the rock causeways. The causeway is the working surface where equipment was located during construction of the bridge.
There is an estimated 12,000 cubic yards of rock to be hauled. The rock is being hauled to the airport.
“We’ve had the benefit with this bridge construction of getting over $100,000 worth of rock to go ahead and raise up some areas for new hangar construction,” Lamb said.
New hangar construction won’t start anytime soon, but the rock gives the city a leg up.
Lamb said so far the deal is working out well for the city. If things change, he said it would be easy to go back to contracting out the work.
“If we decided it got too much for us to handle, we could go ahead and do that,” he said.