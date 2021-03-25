Washington residents who want to dispose of their unused electronic devices should make plans to attend an “E-Cycle Collection Event” at the Fairgrounds Swine Pavilion on April 10.
Among the electronics accepted at the drive-thru event, which will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., are computers, computer parts, office equipment, communication equipment, electronic equipment, microwaves, phones and vacuum cleaners. Appliances such as washers, dryers and refrigerators, can be taken to the city’s Recycle Center, 400 Recycle Drive, during normal operating hours. The center is open Tuesday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The center is closed on Sunday and Monday.
There is a fee of $20 for all 32-inch or smaller televisions and computer monitors. Televisions and computer monitors larger than 32 inches will have a $30 charge. There will be a $50 charge for any floor models.
The entrance to the drop-off event will be off of Veterans Drive at the south gate to the fairgrounds. The exit will be at the north gate of the fairgrounds onto North Park Drive.