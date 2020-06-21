By Arron Hustead
Missourian Staff Writer
Projects to improve pedestrian access to Washington High School and St. Francis Borgia Regional High School are free to move forward in the city of Washington.
The city council voted Monday to approve eight easement deeds and one quit claim deed relating to the projects.
One easement and the quit claim deed were approved between the city and the School District of Washington.
“Both are in regards to the Busch Creek Greenway,” City Engineer John Nilges said. “There are two locations along the project where we needed to acquire another easement or real property from the School District of Washington.”
The Washington School District easements are located at Sunnyside Street, near the north entrance to the high school, and near South Point Elementary School between Fifth Street and Brookside Drive.
“I know it’s called the greenway, it’s a shared use path and I know that’s what the public is excited about,” Nilges said. “But this does provide legitimate pedestrian access to the school to get to your downtown facilities. If you drive up Sunnyside, those kids are walking on the streets to get to Dairy Delight or those other facilities downtown that there is no access to. This is really the only way to get them there.”
Those two easements are being donated to the city by the school district.
“We approached the school board about this project back in 2017,” City Administrator Darren Lamb said. “. . . They will be donating that property to us to make this project work. They have given us a letter of support in the past that they recognize the project, but there has been some change in their board since 2017 when they were first introduced to it.”
The greenway will also access Highway 47.
Another five easements were approved between the city and the Catholic High School Association of the Archdiocese of St. Louis, doing business as St. Francis Borgia Regional High School.
Those, along with the remaining two easement deeds between the city and Ricky G. Rohlfing and Hopp, Inc., will allow for sidewalk access to Borgia on the west side of High Street.
“Paving overlay will be from 100 to Fifth Street, so the sidewalk does not go the entire way,” Nilges said. “It goes essentially to Borgia and to connect those community subdivisions, which goes along with what our strategy has been lately. It provides benefit to the school, specifically, because again kids walking on the street is not an ideal situation.”
While the city is not paying for the easements, one on High Street will require an additional cost because a portion of the driveway will need to be replaced to even out the slope.
Each easement vote passed unanimously.
In other actions: the city approved the purchase of a compressor and cassette for the public library’s air conditioning system; the execution of a parking license agreement between the city and its new waste services provider, Waste Management of Missouri, Inc.; the execution of a downtown building rehabilitation agreement with James and Cheryl Jansen; a boundary adjustment for the Highlands at Fairfield, Plat 3; and the assignment of three school resource officers from the police department to the Washington School District.
A public hearing and vote on a rezoning ordinance for the Locust and Eighth Street development plan was postponed.