The city of Washington will be changing the look of its flag.
The current flag is yellow and features the city seal — a blacksmith encircled by the words Seal of the City of Washington. That has been the look of the flag since 1973.
City Clerk Mary Trentmann said the city’s current stock of flags is running low and new ones needed to be ordered.
With the new order, Trentmann said now would be the time to make any changes. At the June 1 council meeting, it was suggested to switch from the city seal to the city logo.
In 2018, the city updated its logo. The logo features a large W — resembling the pillars of the new Highway 47 bridge — in the center that is surrounded by symbols that portray city amenities, including architecture, bicycle paths, the Missouri River and parks.
The logo features red, white and blue, a sun at the top of the logo and the year 1839 when the city was established.
The logo is being used across the city. The logo has not, and won’t replace the seal.
The seal, which has been in place since 1895 with a few tweaks, is still used on official documents and can be found around city hall.
The city council agreed to switch the flag from the seal to the logo. The color background of the flag is still to be determined by city staff.
Trentmann mentioned a white background has been suggested, but that was shot down over fears of the flag looking dirty. The initial cost would be $392 for three different sizes of flags.
The flag is flown at city hall and by some businesses around town. Trentmann said this would be a gradual change. The new flags would be flown when old ones are retired and replaced.