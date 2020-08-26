Total property values are up for the city of Washington, contributing to increased revenues for both the city and the city’s library district.
Monday, the city council approved a slight increase in the tax levy for the 2020 calendar year that will result in $47,796 estimated increase in revenue for the city and a $3,657 increase for the library fund.
The council approved the maximum levy permissible under Missouri State statutes in both instances.
The city’s general operating levy will impose a tax of $0.5952 per $100 of valuation for both real estate and personal property. That money goes into the city’s general fund. Last year’s levy was $0.5939 per $100 of valuation.
Those within the city’s library district will pay an additional $0.20 per $100 of valuation, which will go to the city’s library fund, bringing the total tax for those residents to $0.7952 per $100.
Assessed value of real estate in the city was estimated at $290.9 million, up from $288.4 million in 2019.
Personal property values increased from $60.2 million to $65 million.
Thus, the total taxable property value for 2020 is $355.9 million. The city’s estimated take will be $2.1 million for the upcoming fiscal year.
Within the library district, real estate values are assessed at $118.1 million, up from $117.8 million in 2019. Personal property value is up to $25.7 million. It was $24.1 million last year.
The total taxable valuation for the library district is $143.8 million. The library’s revenue is expected to be $280,340 for the upcoming fiscal year.
The city held a public hearing on the proposed rates. No comment was offered from the public.
In one other action, the city approved an extension for the submission of business and liquor licenses until Sept. 8. The deadline is usually June 30, but was previously extended two months by the council due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The next regular meeting of the council would have been Monday, Sept. 7. However, due to the Labor Day holiday, the council will instead meet Tuesday, Sept. 8, at 7 p.m. in the council chambers at city hall.