The Washington Police Department has started enforcing a no parking zone on a section of South Third Street.
The enforcement began Tuesday, Jan. 21, to allow Ameren to conduct pole and wire work.
Although the road will be open to traffic, the no parking zone will be on the south side of Third Street from Washington Avenue, extending west to Boone Street.
The no parking zone will be on the same side of the street as Mercy Hospital and the Mercy North Doctor’s Building.
Ameren Project
The power company is redoing power lines along the street.
Public Works Director John Nilges said Ameren is upgrading the Madison Avenue substation near McLaughlin field. The upgrades mean the lines need to be updated as well.
New lines will be installed all down Third Street. The lines will be on new poles.
Nilges said the poles are a different style that allows them to be placed at the back right of way instead of the current position in the middle of the sidewalk.
The project is good for the city, he said. The work is expected to be wrapped up this summer.
City Project
The Ameren project isn’t the only work set for Third Street. The city is preparing to overlay the street in 2022.
Nilges said that work, combined with the Ameren project, means Third Street is going to be a “bit of a mess for about a year or two.”
The city project includes a 2-inch overlay from Jefferson Street to Highway 47. The project also will include upgrading sidewalks to meet Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards, curb and gutter work and other improvements needed.
The city has signed on with Cochran, Union, to help with the project. Under the deal, Cochran will be paid for design services and construction inspections during the project.
The contract will pay Cochran up to $59,963.81 for design services and up to $39,655.09 for the inspections.
Cochran was hired before the Ameren project started to help assist with that work.
Nilges said details of the city’s project are still being worked out. He said the portions of Third Street being overlaid get fairly wide at points — some sections are 42 feet wide, he said.
With the excess width, Nilges said there may be some narrowing of the road involved in the project. He said the city is looking at adjusting the sidewalks from their current position.
Moving the sidewalks also would help get them from being so close to existing property lines, he said.
According to city staff, many of the curbs and sidewalks are in poor condition and could use an upgrade. Plans for the project also include making the street more bike-friendly.
The Third Street overlay is being paid for with federal funds. The work will be funded through a federal Surface Transportation Project (STP)-Urban Program grant through the East-West Gateway Council of Governments.
The cost estimate for construction is $918,000. The federal participation will be $734,392 and the city’s share will be $183,598.
The city applied for funding for the Third Street overlay project in both 2017 and 2018.
The difference between the 2017 and 2018 applications, Nilges added, was the ADA transition plan.
In 2018, the city had its ADA transition plan underway, which likely is what pushed the project ahead of others the second time around, and scored higher than the 2017 round of funding.
Sidewalks and bike paths, addressed in the transition plan, weigh more heavily on the overall score now than in the past.