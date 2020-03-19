By Joe Barker
Assistant Managing Editor
The Washington City Council approved several measures Monday night to combat the spread of coronavirus.
With the worldwide pandemic, the city is following health official guidelines and changing normal operations.
Emergency Management Director Mark Skornia called the process “fluid” and said more changes could be coming.
For now, the city backed closing and suspending rental facilities through April 30. On that date, staff will determine if they can reopen.
All activities within the parks, like organized sports, are postponed during this time. The senior center is closed.
All rentals will be refunded or moved to a different date, officials said.
The Washington Public Library has suspended the use of meeting rooms until April 30. The library will remain open, but City Administrator Darren Lamb said that is subject to change as conditions change.
The city plans to move its Ward IV election polling place from city hall to the library. The change will start with the April 7 election.
Lamb said as long as the election is on, the polling place will be the library even if the library is closed. The library has two meeting rooms that can be accessed even if the library is closed, he said.
City hall will remain open. Staff meetings with outside parties will be discouraged through the month of April, unless it deals with COVID-19.
The city said council and board meetings will continue to take place.
Utility billing for the next month will change. The city will skip shutoffs for overdue accounts in order to “provide relief” for residents, the city said.
City employees are taking precautionary measures by wearing gloves and masks when needed. Hand sanitizer is being made available.
Social distancing also is being practiced. The city has moved department meetings from a small conference room to the large council chambers in order to provide more space between staffers.
The city said it would be monitoring federal legislation that supersedes local regulations.
Skornia said the city has been meeting about the virus for about three weeks now. He said the goal is to stay on top of things and keep offering vital services for residents.
Sewer Problems
The city wants to keep its sewer system online and running and needs residents’ help to make sure that happens.
The recent stories about toilet paper flying off the store shelves prompted the city to remind citizens about what can and can’t be flushed down the toilets.
Public Works Director John Nilges said the city’s sewer system is designed to handle toilet paper. It is not designed to handle other “alternative” sources.
On Facebook, the city said “baby wipes, paper towels, banana peels, socks, shirt sleeves, or any other items that are not toilet paper or human waste” should not be flushed.
Nilges said flushable wipes are not, in fact, flushable and could cause backups. Nilges said no one wants to deal with a backup right now.
With children home from schools, Nilges said it’s important to monitor what gets flushed and to make sure it’s only human waste and toilet paper.