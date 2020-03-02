Next month the city of Washington should take over the controls for the lights on the new Highway 47 bridge over the Missouri River.
Washington Public Works Director John Nilges said the deal between the city and the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) is expected to be finalized in March. Until then, the lights are still in the trial phase and will be on intermittently.
“When it’s done, I’ll let you know,” Nilges told members of the Washington Area Highway Transportation Committee Monday morning.
Nilges said the lights have been on at times, but also have been off while MoDOT does testing. He said the lights are programmed to go off every night at midnight, with a few exceptions.
New Year’s Day, for example, the lights will stay on until 1 a.m.
Nilges said the system is sophisticated. The lights are programmed for different aesthetic features. He said there’s a special setting for the Fourth of July.
The lights will always be white.
The system is programmed to adjust to daylight saving time and leap years. The controls are in a locked box that the city eventually will have access to. Nilges said it’s probably best not to disclose the location of the lock box.
Once the transfer takes place, the city’s warranty period begins. Nilges said MoDOT will hand over the keys and turn over spare parts.
Nilges said the parts will be used to make future repairs. He said while the system will be state of the art now, it won’t be in 20 years so the extra parts will be needed to keep things up and running.
When a light goes off, Nilges said it’s not as simple as changing the bulbs. He said the system will have to be programmed.
“Each bank has to be programmed,” he said.
The city talked last year about developing an internal policy if there is a request to change the lighting. For example, during a fireworks show at the riverfront or another event near the bridge.
Mayor Sandy Lucy noted last year during bridge enhancement committee meetings, in 2013, the group agreed that the lights would be brighter in the center and dim as they reach outward to “highlight” the shape of the girders and piers.
The linear LED lights are mounted along the underside of the girders close to the pier cap. It will light the face of the pier cap while setting the raised panel in shadow.
“When we were deciding on lights as a committee, they were going to be lights with no movement,” she said. “And Gothic features, when the lights shine on it would give some dimensions.”
Nilges said last year the city’s IT department would train to change the lights. The programming and training is included in the contract.