Washington City Hall will reopen to the public Monday, June 1.
The change is one of several the city is making as it slowly loosens restrictions put in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
For the month of June, city hall will be open to the public from 10 a.m to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. The city is still encouraging residents to pay utility bills either online or through the dropbox outside city hall.
City Administrator Darren Lamb said plastic “sneeze shields” are being installed in locations where city staff interacts with the public.
Lamb said all department heads will continue to split shifts where necessary and allow work from home when possible.
The public works staff will continue to limit access to the general public. Shift scheduling will be left up to the department heads, but the goal is to still limit interactions between teams.
The public works department has melded crews from streets, water, and the wastewater departments to form new teams. The teams are designed to have at least one person who can handle a water main break repair.
The teams have been working three 12-hour days with some on-call duty to get their 40 hours.
“As we move forward I want to urge our employees to report to their immediate supervisor if they feel ill,” Lamb said in a memo to city staff. “So far under these new ‘norms’ we have continued to provide municipal services at the excellent level our residents expect. I want to personally thank those of you who have had to work longer shifts, take extra precautions and adapted to these difficult times.”
The city’s playgrounds will remain closed — at least at the start of June. Lamb said if guidelines regarding playground safety change, the city will consider opening the facilities.
Library
The city library reopened May 11 with limited hours. Those hours are expanding starting Monday.
The new hours for June will be Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The library will be closed Sundays.
With the new hours, the city will be bringing back part-time staff that was furloughed when the library closed in March.
The library still will limit the number of people in the library and provide masks to visitors. The plan also is to limit visits to 15 to 20 minutes.
Computer use will be allowed for designated time frames.